Microsoft Teams will get Mirror my video feature this month

In November 2021, Microsoft confirmed that it is working on a new feature called “Mirror my video” for Microsoft Teams. Microsoft has now confirmed that this new feature will be available worldwide to Teams desktop clients this month (Jan 2022).

Right now, during Teams video calls, you will have flipped text in backgrounds. For example, if you show a small whiteboard while teaching kids, the whiteboard content will be mirrored. This new Mirror my video feature will offer the user the option to un-mirror their video and thereby have the same view as the other users(s) in the meeting. By un-mirroring the video, the participants of the video call will see the text correctly.

This feature is helpful in gallery, large gallery, ppt-content only sharing, and ppt-live scenarios.

Source: Microsoft