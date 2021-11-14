Microsoft is rolling out a new feature for Microsoft Teams this month which would let users un-mirror their video stream.

The Mirror My Video feature provides the user with the option to un-mirror their video and thereby have the same view as the other users(s) in the meeting.

By un-mirroring their video, the user will see the text correctly. No more flipped text in backgrounds or while holding a small whiteboard while teaching primary school kids. This feature is helpful in gallery, large gallery, ppt-content only sharing, and ppt-live scenarios.

Microsoft says this feature will be rolling out during November to Microsoft Teams desktop users.

via onMSFT