Microsoft Teams now supports meeting up to 20,000 participants

Microsoft today announced the new Advanced Communications plan for Microsoft Teams customers. As part of this new plan, customers can enjoy Teams meeting up to 20,000 participants and they can also customize the meeting lobby with their own branding. Find more about these features below.

Reach larger audiences to stay connected with your employees, customers, and partners. When building this capability, we were focused on your meeting experience, making sure that even as the meeting scales it is still easy to manage and listen to the speakers. Therefore, we limited the size of interactive meetings to 1,000 participants, with a seamless shift to a ‘view only’ mode after the limit is met. Enhanced admin control. Use new capabilities and insert more structure to meetings, by adding your company’s branding to meetings for a professional look and feel. Start out with branded meeting lobby, launching in the coming months, and extend your branding to the core meeting experience coming later. Connect with business applications to manage at scale and automate workflows. Work with Teams certified solution partners and help your organization address business needs by setting up compliance recording policy or bringing in collaboration to your customer engagement workflows.

The new Advanced Communications plan can be added to any Microsoft 365 or Office 365 paid subscription from this week. You can also get Advanced Communications 60-day free trial via Microsoft Teams Admin Center now.

Microsoft today also made few announcements related to calling features in Microsoft Teams, find them below.

Microsoft is extended support for Skype for Business (3PIP) phones beyond 2023, so you can continue to use your existing Skype for Business phones as you move to Teams.

Microsoft Teams will be supporting core calling features on SIP phones from Cisco, Yealink, Polycom, and others with Teams.

Support for SIP phones will be available in the first half of 2021.

Source: Microsoft