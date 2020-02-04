Microsoft Teams will soon show up in court in Japan, but it’s not because of Slack accusing them of anti-competitive behaviour.

In fact, the news is another win for Microsoft Teams, as the Japanese Supreme Court adopts the technology to expedite evidentiary proceedings as part of its digital transition.

The service will improve video conferencing, allowing court case participants to appear via webcam, and also to see documents clearly and discuss key points at the same time.

“As client data is stored at a Microsoft data centre in Japan, even domains with strict oversight policies such as those of central and local governments, public agencies, and medical and educational facilities, can safely use Teams with confidence,” said Tomonari Sato, public sector lead at Microsoft Japan.

The technology will go live this month. Hopefully, Microsoft will not cause the wheels of justice to grind to a halt by forgetting to renew its certificates again.

via TechnologyRecord