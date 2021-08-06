Microsoft has announced a new feature coming to Microsoft Teams on the Microsoft 365 roadmap.

The feature would improve auto-suggestions in the search bar with a new Top Hits section, with Microsoft saying:

Microsoft Teams: Top hits in Search Autosuggest Top hits is a new section at the top of the autosuggest results in search where users will see the most relevant results across people, chats, files and more. This feature will improve discovery and reduce search times.

Currently, when you search on Microsoft Teams the results are divided between Messages, People and Files, making Search more siloed and less effective.

The feature is under development and should hit the client either in August or September 2021.

via RepublicWorld