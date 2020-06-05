Microsoft Teams on iOS and Android will soon support inline chat translation

Microsoft is currently working on on-demand chat translation feature for Microsoft Teams app on iOS and Android platforms. This new inline message translation feature will allow any worker to collaborate effectively with others around the world. With a single click, users can translate a chat message to their native language.

People who speak different languages can fluidly communicate with one another by translating posts in channels and chat.

This feature is powered by Microsoft’s Translation Services and it is available for Teams desktop users already.

This feature will be available on Microsoft Teams Android and iOS apps next month.

Source: Microsoft