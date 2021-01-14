Microsoft Teams iOS and Android apps will get Teams casting feature in May

Microsoft is working on a brand-new feature called Teams casting for Microsoft Teams iOS and Android apps. When you want to set up a quick ad-hoc session that don’t necessarily require setting up a formal meeting, you can use this upcoming Teams casting to wirelessly connect to a Teams Room from your mobile device and display content.

You can broadcast your screen and cast content stored on locally on their device or accessible via Office 365. Teams Casting feature will be available for Teams mobile users in May.

Source: Microsoft