Microsoft Teams app for iOS and Android updated with several new features

Microsoft recently released a new update for Microsoft Teams app on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. This update brings several new features like the ability to see more videos in your calls and meetings, ability to search inside chats and channels and more. Find the full change log below.
Microsoft Teams for iOS:
- See more videos in your calls and meetings. 2×4 on iPhone, 3×3 on iPad
- New setting to reduce the amount of data Teams uses while video is on
- Choose which number to dial for org contacts with more than one phone number
- Single sign-on access for bots and tools in Teams that use your org credentials
- Daily agenda view of upcoming meetings. Join, edit, or share them with contacts
Microsoft Teams for Android:
- Free meetings are here! Send meeting invites via a link. People don’t need a Teams account to attend
- Search inside chats and channels
- Upload an image directly to your gallery
- Manage your Safe key or let Microsoft manage it for you. Change anytime in Settings
As always, this update also includes several bug fixes and performance improvements.
You can download the updated Microsoft Teams app here from App Store.
