Microsoft Teams will soon get backward and forward navigation options

In order to improve the navigation experience in Microsoft Teams, Microsoft is planning to add a new History Menu. This new History Menu for Teams desktop apps will display the recently visited locations when hovering over the backward and forward navigation options.

Users can use the menu to quickly jump back to previous locations, making it much easier to quickly get back to nested locations like tabs or documents. Users will also be able to access this new History Menu via keyboard shortcut.

Microsoft Teams will get this new History Menu in February 2021.

Source: Microsoft