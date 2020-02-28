New Outlook & Teams integrated experience is now available

Get in touch with the right people with targeted communication

What do you do when you need to get an important message across to all cashiers in a store, or all managers in a warehouse? Targeted communication allows team members to message everyone assigned to a specific tag at the same time; simply @mention the tag name in a post. Using tags, team owners can organize users based on a common attribute, like a role, project, or location. Admins can control who can add tags and how tags are used across your organization in the Microsoft Teams admin center. Learn more here

What’s New: Chat & Collaboration

Automatic creation of an org-wide team

Streamline the process of bringing everyone together in your small to medium-sized business. All new tenants with 5000 users or fewer will start with an org-wide team. Learn more about org-wide teams and related best practices here

New Files Experience in Teams powered by SharePoint rolled out worldwide!

Powered by the mighty Sharepoint, Teams’ file experience is continually improving, and we are happy to share that the new file experience in Teams has now rolled out to 100% of worldwide tenants! This new experience in the File tab of a channel includes the ability to sync files to your computer (PC or Mac), see rich previews across 320+ file types, create views and work with metadata, see document life-cycle signals, review on-hover file cards, pin files to the top, take actions like check in and check out, and much more. See more of the experience Powered by the mighty Sharepoint, Teams’ file experience is continually improving, and we are happy to share that the new file experience in Teams has now rolled out to 100% of worldwide tenants! This new experience in the File tab of a channel includes the ability to sync files to your computer (PC or Mac), see rich previews across 320+ file types, create views and work with metadata, see document life-cycle signals, review on-hover file cards, pin files to the top, take actions like check in and check out, and much more. See more of the experience here

What’s New: Calling & Meetings

Use live captions to give subtitles to your Microsoft Teams meetings (Generally Available)

Sorry, what was that? Turn on live captions during your Teams meetings to help you never miss what somebody is trying to say. The power of Teams allows us to work from anywhere and with team members from around the globe; which means sometimes we join meetings from crowded airport terminals, or perhaps are working with people who have different levels of language proficiency. Now, live captions can help you improve the accessibility and effectiveness of meetings by turning on captions, and reading what people are saying in real time.

This is a game changing feature for those who are deaf or hard of hearing, have different levels of language proficiency, or are connecting from loud locations. This feature was in private preview but is now generally available to all Teams customers. In this release, English is the only supported language; more languages coming soon. Learn more here