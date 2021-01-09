In October Microsoft announced that they will be switching Microsoft Teams recordings from Microsoft Stream to OneDrive, but delayed this move for Microsoft Teams users who were part of the Government Community Cloud (GCC).

Now Microsoft has announced the dates when this move will become mandatory.

Starting on January 11, 2021 all new Teams meeting recordings for GCC customers will be saved to OneDrive for Business and SharePoint unless you delay this change by modifying your organization’s Teams Meeting policies and explicitly setting them to Stream.

If you’ve opted-out but are ready to turn on this feature, you may do so by setting your Teams Meeting Policy explicitly to OneDrive for Business.

Starting on March 1st, 2021 no new meeting recordings will be saved to Microsoft Stream (Classic), instead, all customers will automatically have their meeting recordings saved to OneDrive for Business and SharePoint even if they’ve changed their Teams meeting policies to Stream.

Microsoft recommends making the policy change now instead of waiting for the forced change in March, so as to have more control.

The move from Microsoft Stream to OneDrive has both advantages and disadvantages, listed by Microsoft as below:

Benefits of using OneDrive for Business and SharePoint for storing recordings :

Retention policies for Teams meeting recording

Benefit from OneDrive for Business and SharePoint information governance

Easy to set permissions and sharing

Share recordings with guests (external users) with explicit share only

Request access flow

Provide OneDrive for Business and SharePoint shared links

Increased quota

Meeting recordings are available faster

Bring your own key (BYOK) support

The disadvantages are as follows:

There will be English-only closed captions (meeting transcription is not yet available in GCC)

You can control with whom you share the recording, but you won’t be able to block people with shared access from downloading the recording .

You’ll not get an email when the recording finishes saving, but the recording will appear in the meeting chat once it’s finished. This will happen much quicker than it did in Stream previously

Read all the detail about managing the change at Microsoft here.

via Neowin.