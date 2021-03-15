The COVID-19 pandemic has forced everyone to attend meeting virtually and while virtual meeting has its own advantages, video conferencing tools have a long way to go. Currently, Microsoft Teams is one of the best communication tools, the reason being the fact that it’s reliable and has a lot of useful features. But what makes it stand out from the rest is that Microsoft is adding exciting new features to it on a regular basis.

On the Microsoft Teams UserVoice page, the company has informed that it’s in the process of rolling out a new feature that will let Teams users download the attendance report after the meeting ends. The feature will let meeting organizers will be able to view attendees’ enter and exit times, duration. Microsoft confirms that the feature will be rolling out to Teams users in the coming weeks.

The ability to download the attendance report is one of the most requested features on the Teams UserVoice page. Users have been asking to add the feature since 2018, but it took almost three years to add the feature to Teams — anyways, better late than never.

Meanwhile, you can know more about all the new latest news related to Microsoft Teams here.