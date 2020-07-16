Microsoft Teams app for iOS and Android updated with several new features

Microsoft has recently released a new Teams app update for iOS and Android devices. This latest Microsoft Teams app update brings several new features to both these platforms.

On iOS, you can now search inside chats and channels. You can long press the Teams app for a shortcut to start a call. You can also translate messages to your preferred language.

On Android, you can raise a virtual hand during a meeting to let others know you have something to say, call and message Skype users and more.

Find the full change log below.

Microsoft Teams for iOS:

Free meetings are here! Send meeting invites via a link. People don’t need a Teams account to attend

Search inside chats and channels

Long press the Teams app for a shortcut to start a call

Translate messages to your preferred language

Manage your Safe key or let Microsoft manage it for you. Change anytime in Settings

Microsoft Teams for Android:

Call and message Skype users from Teams work account

Search inside chat and channel

Raise a virtual hand during a meeting to let others know you have something to say

Log in to Teams with a personal Microsoft account to get live location sharing, group task lists and calendar, and a personal Safe for secure info sharing with friends and family

You can download the latest Teams app here from Play Store and here from App Store.