Microsoft Teams adds new meeting templates to Outlook

Microsoft has introduced new meeting templates for virtual appointments, webinars, and Town Halls on their Microsoft 365 roadmap. These templates are now accessible in the Teams meeting dropdown menu within the Calendar tab of Outlook when the Outlook Teams add-in is enabled.

With this update, organizers can set up broader Teams meeting scenarios directly within the Outlook interface. The scheduled meetings using these templates will be visible on calendars in both Outlook and Teams applications.

When we look at the benefits, new meeting templates can save organizers valuable time by populating important settings such as meeting type, channel, and recording options. Moreover, templates ensure consistency across an organization’s meetings, which is useful for larger organizations with multiple teams and departments.

This enhancement, identified by Feature ID 181621, was added to the roadmap on 11 November 2023. The affected products include Microsoft Teams and Outlook, and the feature spans across cloud instances, specifically Worldwide (Standard Multi-Tenant) and GCC.

The platform targeted for this update is the desktop, and it is currently in the General Availability release phase, with the rollout set to commence in December 2023.