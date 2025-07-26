Microsoft Talks About Bing Homepage Quiz, Weekly News Quiz, and Other New Experiences

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Back in May, the Microsoft Bing team introduced a homepage quiz. When you visit Bing.com, you’ll see a Q-like icon and when you hover over it, the first question about the image of the day appears. You can select an answer and find out whether you guessed correctly.

Complete the three-question quiz, and you’ll get a score you can share on your fave social media site—or you can keep going with the quiz fun by taking quizzes from previous days.

A month after launching the feature, Microsoft saw a 65 percent increase in engagement on the home page. Another addition you may have noticed over the past few months is the weekly news quiz on the homepage carousel.