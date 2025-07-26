Microsoft Talks About Bing Homepage Quiz, Weekly News Quiz, and Other New Experiences

by Pradeep Viswav 

Key notes

  • Microsoft introduced a quick quiz, a weekly news quiz, and polls on the Bing homepage.
  • You can share your quiz results on social media and compare them with other users.
  • Polls allow you to weigh in on current topics and trends.
how to use bing daily homepage quiz

Back in May, the Microsoft Bing team introduced a homepage quiz. When you visit Bing.com, you’ll see a Q-like icon and when you hover over it, the first question about the image of the day appears. You can select an answer and find out whether you guessed correctly.

Complete the three-question quiz, and you’ll get a score you can share on your fave social media site—or you can keep going with the quiz fun by taking quizzes from previous days.

A month after launching the feature, Microsoft saw a 65 percent increase in engagement on the home page. Another addition you may have noticed over the past few months is the weekly news quiz on the homepage carousel.

