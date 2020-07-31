Its 2020 and pretty crazy thing have been happening. The latest rumour is that Microsoft may buy the US division of TikTok, after President Trump ordered the divestment of the company via the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

That order has just been reported by Bloomberg, based on security concerns of the Chinese-owned app being installed on hundreds of millions of US smartphones.

CONFIRMED; sources say @Microsoft in talks to buy https://t.co/1q4Y8HRbjG — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) July 31, 2020

Microsoft’s involvement was rumoured by Charles Gasparino, Senior Correspondent for FOX Business Network, who says he has confirmed it with his sources.

It is likely a number of other companies are in the running. However, in the current antitrust climate, it is very unlikely any of the other larger social networks will be easily allowed to scoop up the extremely popular short video service.