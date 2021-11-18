Microsoft releases SynapseML, an open-source library for creating scalable machine learning pipelines

Microsoft yesterday announced the release of SynapseML (previously MMLSpark), an open-source library for creating scalable machine learning pipelines. SynapseML builds on Apache Spark and SparkML to enable new kinds of machine learning, analytics, and model deployment workflows.

SynapseML unifies several existing ML frameworks and new Microsoft algorithms in a single, scalable API that’s usable across Python, R, Scala, and Java.

Azure Synapse Analytics users can now take advantage of SynapseML with enterprise support. They can now build large-scale ML pipelines using Azure Cognitive Services, LightGBM, ONNX, and other available SynapseML features.

You can learn more about SynapseML here.

Source: Microsoft