Microsoft SwiftKey gets first update after returning to Apple App Store

Microsoft resurrected SwiftKey on Apple App Store in November, which was good news. However, the app remained rather outdated at that time, with its last update dated August 11. Microsoft is finally resolving it with a new update this month, offering bug fixes and improvements. There are no significant changes or features in the update, but the fixes should end some of the issues and glitches previously encountered by its users.

Microsoft doesn’t provide the exact details of the improvements in the update, but Vice President & GM Microsoft Office Product Group Vishnu Nath tweeted that it contains the fix for Microsoft account sign-in. The update is expected to address the other issues previously reported by Apple users, but surprisingly, others claim to experience them still.

Despite this, it can be recalled that Microsoft Maps and Local Services CTO Pedram Rezaei, who confirmed the return of SwiftKey on the App Store, shared in a post that Microsoft is “investing heavily in the keyboard.” The latest update doesn’t live up to our expectations for that statement, but it is certain that Microsoft will deliver more future updates to end these issues still present in the keyboard app. After all, with Rezaei saying SwiftKey was brought back to life due to “popular demand,” Microsoft wouldn’t want to miss the limited chance of charming Apple users, especially since the company is still unfriendly about letting Microsoft’s products into its realm.

SwiftKey’s sudden departure from the App Store remains a mystery, but Apple’s policy was probably its main reason. Even now, Microsoft is still struggling to fully reach Apple users due to restrictions being enforced by Apple in its territory. This is particularly visible in Apple’s restriction of Microsoft’s cloud gaming service from its App Store, making it impossible for the software company to offer a dedicated Xbox Cloud Gaming app for Apple users. Currently, iOS users can only use the service via web browsers on their devices, but Apple has its influence on it due to the Safari rendering engine that powers iOS browsers.

This issue prompted UK’s regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority, to announce plans to investigate Apple and so as Google for an “effective duopoly on mobile ecosystems that allows them to exercise a stranglehold over operating systems, app stores and web browsers on mobile devices.”

“Web developers have complained that Apple’s restrictions, combined with suggested underinvestment in its browser technology, lead to added costs and frustration as they have to deal with bugs and glitches when building web pages, and have no choice but to create bespoke mobile apps when a website might be sufficient,” says CMA. “Ultimately, these restrictions limit choice and may make it more difficult to bring innovative new apps to the hands of UK consumers.”