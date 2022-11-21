Microsoft SwiftKey is back on Apple’s App Store

Microsoft is resurrecting its SwiftKey on Apple App Store after removing it from the place in October. Microsoft Maps and Local Services CTO Pedram Rezaei confirmed it in a Twitter post, saying, “SwiftKey is coming back to iOS” due to “popular demand.”

With popular demand, we are bringing #SwiftKey is coming back to iOS. — Pedram Rezaei (@pedram_re) November 18, 2022

“Based on customer feedback, SwiftKey iOS has been relisted on the Apple App Store,” Microsoft’s Caitlin Roulston also confirmed the news to The Verge. “Please visit Support.SwiftKey.com for more information.”

Microsoft SwiftKey is a third-party keyboard for Android and iOS devices, allowing predictions and providing users with the swipe-to-type and tap-to-type functions. It also recommends commonly used nicknames, slang, and emojis and shows misspellings, missed spaces, and missed letters, making the typing experience of users more favorable. Even more, it allows customization of the keyboard by offering the option to change its background using different themes or a personal image from your device.

The virtual keyboard app was originally developed by TouchType, but Microsoft bought it for $250 million in 2016. Prior to this, it became accessible to iOS devices in 2014 when Apple started allowing support for third-party keyboards. This gave Microsoft a reach to the said customers. However, the company announced in October that it would delist the app from the Apple App Store.

“We are ending support for Microsoft SwiftKey iOS. Thank you for being a user of our product. Please visit data.swiftkey.com for details on how to manage your data. The app will be delisted from the App Store on October 5th, 2022,” Microsoft said a month ago.

While there were no explanations about the removal of the app from the store, a report from ZDNet said that it could be caused by Apple’s policies regarding its walled garden safeguarding.

“The Microsoft Phone Link team knows well that if Apple doesn’t grant access to certain interfaces, there’s no easy or good way to make a product which needs integration to work,” ZDNet’s Mary Jo Foley explains in a September post.

Despite this, Microsoft seemed to find a workaround to settle any of its issues with the app on the store. Aside from relisting it back, the company also appears to be working on improving the app both for iOS and Android. In the same post, Rezaei said that Microsoft is “investing heavily in the keyboard” after being asked about future updates or planned features. This, nonetheless, is just necessary since SwiftKey’s last update is still dated August 11. On Reddit, different users of the app have been reporting experiencing issues, but this should be one of the first things Microsoft will address in this promised investment.