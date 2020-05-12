Microsoft renames SwiftKey to Microsoft SwiftKey Keyboard

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft SwiftKey Keyboard

Microsoft yesterday released a new update for SwiftKey beta app in Play Store. With this update, Microsoft is renaming the app from SwiftKey to Microsoft SwiftKey Keyboard. Microsoft specifically mentioned that this is just a name change, the app will remain the same.

This new update also brings support for Emoji 12.0 which includes several new designs including flamingo, otter, guide dog, sloth, white heart, mixed skin tones when holding hands, and a gender inclusive couple. You can access these new emojis from SwiftKey emoji panel. These new emojis are supported only in devices with Android 10 (or above).

You can download the updated Microsoft SwiftKey Keyboard app here from Play Store.

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments