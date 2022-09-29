Microsoft to discontinue SwiftKey keyboard app for iOS on this date

Microsoft’s SwiftKey is one of the best keyboard apps on Android, but it looks like the software giant failed to make iOS users adopt its keyboard app. On its official Swifkey support page, the software company has announced that it will discontinue its widely popular Swiftkey Keyboard app on iOS on October 5. Microsoft will delist the keyboard app from Apple’s App Store on that date.

However, Microsoft has not explained why it has decided to end support for SwiftKey on iOS. But it is being said that due to Apple’s certain restrictions, Microsoft may have failed to make SwiftKey a viable third-party keyboard app for iOS users, which finally led to its demise. The Redmond-based software giant has confirmed that it will continue support for SwiftKey for Android.

Microsoft stopped pushing updates to its SwiftKey keyboard app a year ago, indicating that its end of support is imminent. However, it keeps pushing updates quite frequently to make the keyboard’s Android counterpart better.

If you have been using SwifKey on your iOS devices, you have multiple other options, including Google’s Gboard. You might want to switch to that if you do not like Apple’s in-built keyboard solution.

Meanwhile, Android users will continue to enjoy useful SwiftKey features, including the ability to copy text to their Android smartphone or tablet clipboard and paste it onto their Windows PC and vice versa, emoji search, the ability to swipe on the delete key to select and delete text, and so much more. The app has more than 1 billion downloads and is rated 4.2 stars on Google Play Store.

If you are using Android, you can download the SwifKey app from Google Play Store. You can also click on the below link, and it will directly take you to the download page.