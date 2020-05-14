Microsoft releases updated Surface tools with support for Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2

Microsoft recently released two new Surface devices, the Surface Go 2 and the Surface Book 3. To support these new devices, Microsoft has updated the Surface tools to assist IT admins with core security, management, and diagnostic tasks.
All the following Surface tools now support Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3.
- Surface Data Eraser. Allows you to perform a secure wipe of all data from compatible Surface devices.
- Surface Diagnostic Tool for Business. Provides a range of diagnostic tests and software repairs to quickly investigate, troubleshoot, and resolve hardware, software, and firmware issues with Surface devices.
- Surface Enterprise Management Mode. Allows you to secure and manage firmware settings within your organization.
- Surface Brightness Control and the Surface Dock Firmware Update for Surface Dock 1 already have built in support for the new devices.
Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 devices are now available for order from Microsoft Store and other retailers in the US. You can now order these devices from Microsoft Store using the links below.
If you prefer Amazon, you can use the following links to order these devices.
Source: Microsoft
