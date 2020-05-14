Microsoft releases updated Surface tools with support for Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2

Microsoft recently released two new Surface devices, the Surface Go 2 and the Surface Book 3. To support these new devices, Microsoft has updated the Surface tools to assist IT admins with core security, management, and diagnostic tasks.

All the following Surface tools now support Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3.

Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 devices are now available for order from Microsoft Store and other retailers in the US. You can now order these devices from Microsoft Store using the links below.

If you prefer Amazon, you can use the following links to order these devices.

Source: Microsoft