Microsoft Surface Pro X gets a new firmware update to improve battery performance and more

Microsoft today released new firmware update for all Surface Pro X devices. The June 2020 updates comes with several improvements. This new update for the Surface Pro X improves battery performance, system stability, the Teams app experience and more. Devices running Windows 10 October 2018 Update, version 1809, or greater can now download these updates.
You can find the full list of available updates below.
|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
|Microsoft Corporation – System Hardware Update
|Qualcomm(R) Adreno(TM) 680 GPU
|26.18.1040.0000
|Qualcomm(R) Aqstic(TM)
|1.0.0770.0000
|Qualcomm(R) Aqstic™
|4.0.0710.0000
|Qualcomm(R) Hexagon(TM) 690 DSP
|1.0.1040.0000
|Qualcomm(R) Hexagon(TM) 690 DSP
|1.0.1040.0000
|Qualcomm(R) Memory and File System Device
|1.0.1040.0000
|Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device
|1.0.1040.0000
|Qualcomm(R) Wi-Fi B/G/N/AC (2×2) Svc
|1.0.1020.0000
|Surface Pro X Qualcomm(R) Aqstic(TM)
|1.0.0820.0000
|Surface Qualcomm(R) Aqstic(TM)
|1.0.820.0
|Surface System Aggregator
|14.105.139.0
|Surface UEFI
|3.477.140.0
Source: Microsoft
