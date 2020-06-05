Microsoft Surface Pro X gets a new firmware update to improve battery performance and more

Microsoft today released new firmware update for all Surface Pro X devices. The June 2020 updates comes with several improvements. This new update for the Surface Pro X improves battery performance, system stability, the Teams app experience and more. Devices running Windows 10 October 2018 Update, version 1809, or greater can now download these updates.

You can find the full list of available updates below.

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update
Microsoft Corporation – System Hardware UpdateQualcomm(R) Adreno(TM) 680 GPU26.18.1040.0000

  • improves the Microsoft Teams app experience and resolves intermittent display issues.
Qualcomm(R) Aqstic(TM)1.0.0770.0000

  • improves device audio performance.
Qualcomm(R) Aqstic™4.0.0710.0000

  • improves device audio performance.
Qualcomm(R) Hexagon(TM) 690 DSP1.0.1040.0000

  • resolves device bugcheck.
Qualcomm(R) Hexagon(TM) 690 DSP1.0.1040.0000

  • resolves device bugcheck.
Qualcomm(R) Memory and File System Device1.0.1040.0000

  • resolves device bugcheck.
Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device1.0.1040.0000

  • resolves device bugcheck and device crash.
Qualcomm(R) Wi-Fi B/G/N/AC (2×2) Svc1.0.1020.0000

  • addresses potential security updates and improves connection reliability.
Surface Pro X Qualcomm(R) Aqstic(TM)1.0.0820.0000

  • improves device audio performance.
Surface Qualcomm(R) Aqstic(TM)1.0.820.0

  • improves device audio performance.
Surface System Aggregator14.105.139.0

  • improves battery performance and reporting.
Surface UEFI3.477.140.0

  • improves system stability.

You can now save up to $330 on the Surface Pro X device. You can order it from the links below.

