Microsoft Surface Pro X gets a new firmware update to improve battery performance and more

Microsoft today released new firmware update for all Surface Pro X devices. The June 2020 updates comes with several improvements. This new update for the Surface Pro X improves battery performance, system stability, the Teams app experience and more. Devices running Windows 10 October 2018 Update, version 1809, or greater can now download these updates.

You can find the full list of available updates below.

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Microsoft Corporation – System Hardware Update Qualcomm(R) Adreno(TM) 680 GPU 26.18.1040.0000 improves the Microsoft Teams app experience and resolves intermittent display issues. Qualcomm(R) Aqstic(TM) 1.0.0770.0000 improves device audio performance. Qualcomm(R) Aqstic™ 4.0.0710.0000 improves device audio performance. Qualcomm(R) Hexagon(TM) 690 DSP 1.0.1040.0000 resolves device bugcheck. Qualcomm(R) Hexagon(TM) 690 DSP 1.0.1040.0000 resolves device bugcheck. Qualcomm(R) Memory and File System Device 1.0.1040.0000 resolves device bugcheck. Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device 1.0.1040.0000 resolves device bugcheck and device crash. Qualcomm(R) Wi-Fi B/G/N/AC (2×2) Svc 1.0.1020.0000 addresses potential security updates and improves connection reliability. Surface Pro X Qualcomm(R) Aqstic(TM) 1.0.0820.0000 improves device audio performance. Surface Qualcomm(R) Aqstic(TM) 1.0.820.0 improves device audio performance. Surface System Aggregator 14.105.139.0 improves battery performance and reporting. Surface UEFI 3.477.140.0 improves system stability.

Source: Microsoft