Microsoft releases new Surface Pro 7 system updates to improve system stability

Over the last weekend, Microsoft releases new system updates for all Surface Pro 7 devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903 or greater. These updates will improve overall system stability. Find the full change log below.

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Intel – SoftwareComponent – 1.61.251.0 Intel® iCLS Client – Software components 1.61.251.0 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Intel – System – 2031.15.0.1743 Intel® Management Engine Interface -System devices 2031.15.0.1743 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Intel® – Extension – 1952.14.0.1470 (Intel® Management Engine Extension) – no Device Manager notes 1952.14.0.1470 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Surface – HIDClass – 3.31.139.0 Surface Hid Mini Driver – Human Interface Devices 3.31.139.0 Improves system stability and addresses system bugcheck. Surface – System – 6.105.139.0 Surface Integration Service Device – System devices 6.105.139.0 Improves integration between system services and addresses system bugcheck. Surface – Firmware – 13.0.1594.2 Surface ME – Firmware 13.0.1594.2 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Surface – Firmware – 9.101.140.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware 9.101.140.0 Addresses security updates and improves system stability.

The Surface Pro 7 is powered by the 10th Generation Intel Core processors for improved performance. And it comes with an USB-C port and support for Fast Charging. You can now save up to $330 on this new Surface Pro 7 device, find the deal here from Microsoft Store.

Source: Microsoft