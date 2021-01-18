Microsoft releases new Surface Pro 7 system updates to improve system stability

Over the last weekend, Microsoft releases new system updates for all Surface Pro 7 devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903 or greater. These updates will improve overall system stability. Find the full change log below.

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update
Intel – SoftwareComponent – 1.61.251.0Intel® iCLS Client – Software components1.61.251.0

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Intel – System – 2031.15.0.1743Intel® Management Engine Interface -System devices2031.15.0.1743

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Intel® – Extension – 1952.14.0.1470(Intel® Management Engine Extension) – no Device Manager notes1952.14.0.1470

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Surface – HIDClass – 3.31.139.0Surface Hid Mini Driver – Human Interface Devices3.31.139.0

  • Improves system stability and addresses system bugcheck.
Surface – System – 6.105.139.0Surface Integration Service Device – System devices6.105.139.0

  • Improves integration between system services and addresses system bugcheck.
Surface – Firmware – 13.0.1594.2Surface ME – Firmware13.0.1594.2

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Surface – Firmware – 9.101.140.0Surface UEFI – Firmware9.101.140.0

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.

The Surface Pro 7 is powered by the 10th Generation Intel Core processors for improved performance. And it comes with an USB-C port and support for Fast Charging. You can now save up to $330 on this new Surface Pro 7 device, find the deal here from Microsoft Store.

Source: Microsoft

