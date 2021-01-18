Microsoft releases new Surface Pro 7 system updates to improve system stability

Over the last weekend, Microsoft releases new system updates for all Surface Pro 7 devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903 or greater. These updates will improve overall system stability. Find the full change log below.
|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
|Intel – SoftwareComponent – 1.61.251.0
|Intel® iCLS Client – Software components
|1.61.251.0
|Intel – System – 2031.15.0.1743
|Intel® Management Engine Interface -System devices
|2031.15.0.1743
|Intel® – Extension – 1952.14.0.1470
|(Intel® Management Engine Extension) – no Device Manager notes
|1952.14.0.1470
|Surface – HIDClass – 3.31.139.0
|Surface Hid Mini Driver – Human Interface Devices
|3.31.139.0
|Surface – System – 6.105.139.0
|Surface Integration Service Device – System devices
|6.105.139.0
|Surface – Firmware – 13.0.1594.2
|Surface ME – Firmware
|13.0.1594.2
|Surface – Firmware – 9.101.140.0
|Surface UEFI – Firmware
|9.101.140.0
The Surface Pro 7 is powered by the 10th Generation Intel Core processors for improved performance. And it comes with an USB-C port and support for Fast Charging. You can now save up to $330 on this new Surface Pro 7 device, find the deal here from Microsoft Store.
Source: Microsoft
Comments