Today Microsoft released new system updates for all Surface Pro 7 devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903 or greater. These updates will improve graphics and Surface Pen performance.
Find the full changelog below.
|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
|Intel Corporation – Display – 27.20.100.8681
|Intel(R) Iris(R) Plus Graphics – Display adapters
|27.20.100.8681
|Intel Corporation – Extension – 27.20.100.8681
|Intel(R) Iris(R) Plus Graphics Extension
|27.20.100.8681
|Surface – Firmware – 2.12.139.0
|Surface Pen 0953 Firmware Update – Firmware
|2.12.139.0
|Surface – Extension – 2.9.139.0
|Surface Pen 0953 Firmware Update Extension
|2.9.139.0
|Surface – Firmware – 9.102.140.0
|Surface UEFI – Firmware
|9.102.140.0
The Surface Pro 7 is powered by the 10th Generation Intel Core processors for improved performance. And it comes with a USB-C port and support for Fast Charging.
