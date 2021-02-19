Today Microsoft released new system updates for all Surface Pro 7 devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903 or greater. These updates will improve graphics and Surface Pen performance.

Find the full changelog below.

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Intel Corporation – Display – 27.20.100.8681 Intel(R) Iris(R) Plus Graphics – Display adapters 27.20.100.8681 Improves system graphics performance, stability, and security. Intel Corporation – Extension – 27.20.100.8681 Intel(R) Iris(R) Plus Graphics Extension 27.20.100.8681 Improves integration between system services and stability. Surface – Firmware – 2.12.139.0 Surface Pen 0953 Firmware Update – Firmware 2.12.139.0 Improves Pen inking and pressure precision. Surface – Extension – 2.9.139.0 Surface Pen 0953 Firmware Update Extension 2.9.139.0 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Surface – Firmware – 9.102.140.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware 9.102.140.0 Addresses security updates and improves system stability.

The Surface Pro 7 is powered by the 10th Generation Intel Core processors for improved performance. And it comes with a USB-C port and support for Fast Charging.

Find it at Microsoft here.

via WBI