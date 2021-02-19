Today Microsoft released new system updates for all Surface Pro 7 devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903 or greater. These updates will improve graphics and Surface Pen performance.

Find the full changelog below.

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update
Intel Corporation – Display – 27.20.100.8681Intel(R) Iris(R) Plus Graphics – Display adapters27.20.100.8681

  • Improves system graphics performance, stability, and security.
Intel Corporation – Extension – 27.20.100.8681Intel(R) Iris(R) Plus Graphics Extension27.20.100.8681

  • Improves integration between system services and stability.
Surface – Firmware – 2.12.139.0Surface Pen 0953 Firmware Update – Firmware2.12.139.0

  • Improves Pen inking and pressure precision.
Surface – Extension – 2.9.139.0Surface Pen 0953 Firmware Update Extension2.9.139.0

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Surface – Firmware – 9.102.140.0Surface UEFI – Firmware9.102.140.0

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.

The Surface Pro 7 is powered by the 10th Generation Intel Core processors for improved performance. And it comes with a USB-C port and support for Fast Charging.

Find it at Microsoft here.

via WBI

Comments