What is NVIDIA's new Chat with RTX? AI chatbot running locally on PC

NVIDIA, who briefly surpassed Amazon and Google in market value, has introduced “Chat with RTX,” a free technical demo application for Windows PCs. The app allows users to create their own AI chatbot that utilizes locally stored data for answering questions and extracting information.

If you have something saved in one of your files, for example, a restaurant recommendation from a friend, the chatbot will easily help you find it. This makes browsing and locating locally saved items much simpler overall.

Let’s jump straight to the key features:

Leverages a user’s NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU (30/40 series or Ampere/Ada with at least 8GB VRAM) for local processing.

To create a customized knowledge base, enable users to connect the chatbot with their documents, PDFs, videos, and even YouTube playlists.

Allows users to ask questions directly related to their local data, potentially streamlining information retrieval.

Offers increased privacy and security as data remains on the user’s device throughout the interaction.

Here are the hardware requirements needed:

Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 or 40 Series GPU or Nvidia RTX Ampere or Ada Generation GPU with at least 8GB of VRAM

16GB or more RAM

Windows 11 operating system

GeForce Driver version 535.11 or later

This is a technical demo that’s currently available for free. Nvidia hasn’t confirmed any future monetization plans for it yet. To run this application, you need a powerful PC with specific hardware specifications. As a result, it may not be easily accessible to everyone. Moreover, its functionality is currently limited compared to some cloud-based chatbots.

Chat with RTX represents a unique approach to AI chatbots by prioritizing local processing and data privacy. While hardware requirements and potential future costs might limit its immediate reach, it could be a valuable tool for individuals who prioritize control over their information and desire personalized AI assistance based on their data.

