A few weeks ago, soon after the launch of the Surface Duo, Microsoft removed all their Surface Neo YouTube videos. At the time we did not think much of it, suspecting Microsoft merely wanted to avoid buyer confusion.

Today however we hear that Microsoft has completely removed their Surface Neo microsite from Microsoft.com, disappearing the dual-screened Windows 10X device down the memory hole.

Unlike the Android-powered Surface Duo, the Surface Neo has been officially delayed, according to rumours at least till 2022, when Microsoft is expected to release a version of Windows 10x which supports dual screens.

Microsoft’s Panos Panay recently told the Vere that the device is merely delayed but was still on the way.

“Neo is delayed,” said Panay. “I wanted the right time to bring that product with the right experience. We believe in that concept and form factor and size. It will be a beautiful complement to Duo with Windows and I’m excited about it. It’s a product that’s near and dear to my heart.”

We are however reminded of Microsofts promises to release Windows Mobile devices after 2015, which of course never materialized, and today’s move raises even more suspicions of the same.

Of course, such a lengthy delay in an already delayed product suggests it would probably be better for Microsoft to go back to the drawing board instead.

via WindowsLatest