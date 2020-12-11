Microsoft Surface Laptop Go receives a new system update that improves system stability

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go

Microsoft today released a new system update for Surface Laptop Go devices. These updates improves Windows Hello Fingerprint reader performance, system stability, and touch stability. These updates are available for all Surface Laptop Go devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater. Find the full change log below.

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update
ELAN Finger Print – Biometric – 3.15.12011.10134Fingerprint Sensor – Biometric devices3.15.12011.10134

  • Improves Windows Hello Fingerprint reader performance.
Surface – System – 2.27.137.0Surface System Telemetry Driver – System device2.27.137.0

  • Facilitates power and thermal related data analysis.
Surface – Firmware – 4.1.6.0Surface Touch – Firmware4.1.6.0

  • Improves touch stability.
Surface – Firmware – 8.12.140.0Surface UEFI – Firmware8.12.140.0

  • Improves system stability.

Surface Laptop Go is powered by Intel’s 10th generation i5 Quad Core processor with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. The base model comes with just 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC drive. Also, the 16GB RAM is limited for commercial SKUs. Microsoft promises up to 13 hours of battery life with support for Fast Charging on this new laptop. You can order it from Microsoft Store here. You can also order it from Amazon US here.

Source: Microsoft

