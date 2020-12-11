Microsoft Surface Laptop Go receives a new system update that improves system stability

Microsoft today released a new system update for Surface Laptop Go devices. These updates improves Windows Hello Fingerprint reader performance, system stability, and touch stability. These updates are available for all Surface Laptop Go devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater. Find the full change log below.

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update ELAN Finger Print – Biometric – 3.15.12011.10134 Fingerprint Sensor – Biometric devices 3.15.12011.10134 Improves Windows Hello Fingerprint reader performance. Surface – System – 2.27.137.0 Surface System Telemetry Driver – System device 2.27.137.0 Facilitates power and thermal related data analysis. Surface – Firmware – 4.1.6.0 Surface Touch – Firmware 4.1.6.0 Improves touch stability. Surface – Firmware – 8.12.140.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware 8.12.140.0 Improves system stability.

Surface Laptop Go is powered by Intel’s 10th generation i5 Quad Core processor with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. The base model comes with just 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC drive. Also, the 16GB RAM is limited for commercial SKUs. Microsoft promises up to 13 hours of battery life with support for Fast Charging on this new laptop. You can order it from Microsoft Store here. You can also order it from Amazon US here.

Source: Microsoft