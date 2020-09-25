Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 receives a new firmware update, fixes keyboard and improves battery reliability

Microsoft has released a new firmware update for Surface Laptop 3. The new update brings improvements and bug fixes for the laptop. You can head down to check out the changelog for the update:
|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
|Surface – Firmware – 7.124.140.0
|Surface UEFI – Firmware
|7.124.140.0
|Surface -Firmware – 14.310.139.0
|Surface System Aggregator – Firmware
|14.310.139.0
|Surface – System devices – 6.94.139.0
|Surface Integration Service Device – System devices
|6.94.139.0
|Surface – Firmware – 14.102.139.0
|Surface Keyboard – Firmware
|14.102.139.0
The new firmware update is available for the Intel variant of Surface Laptop 3 and is rolling out stages. You can head to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update and click on Check for Updates to download and install the new firmware update.
