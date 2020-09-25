Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 receives a new firmware update, fixes keyboard and improves battery reliability

Microsoft has released a new firmware update for Surface Laptop 3. The new update brings improvements and bug fixes for the laptop. You can head down to check out the changelog for the update:

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Surface – Firmware – 7.124.140.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware 7.124.140.0 Addresses issues related to the automatic brightness adjustment at low brightness. Surface -Firmware – 14.310.139.0 Surface System Aggregator – Firmware 14.310.139.0 Improves device stability and battery reliability. Surface – System devices – 6.94.139.0 Surface Integration Service Device – System devices 6.94.139.0 Improves reliability related to the Surface App experience. Surface – Firmware – 14.102.139.0 Surface Keyboard – Firmware 14.102.139.0 Resolves keystroke repeat issues.

The new firmware update is available for the Intel variant of Surface Laptop 3 and is rolling out stages. You can head to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update and click on Check for Updates to download and install the new firmware update.