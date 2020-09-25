Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 receives a new firmware update, fixes keyboard and improves battery reliability

by Sean Chan

Microsoft has released a new firmware update for Surface Laptop 3. The new update brings improvements and bug fixes for the laptop. You can head down to check out the changelog for the update:

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update
Surface – Firmware – 7.124.140.0Surface UEFI – Firmware7.124.140.0

  • Addresses issues related to the automatic brightness adjustment at low brightness.
Surface -Firmware – 14.310.139.0Surface System Aggregator – Firmware14.310.139.0

  • Improves device stability and battery reliability.
Surface – System devices – 6.94.139.0Surface Integration Service Device – System devices6.94.139.0

  • Improves reliability related to the Surface App experience.
Surface – Firmware – 14.102.139.0Surface Keyboard – Firmware14.102.139.0

  • Resolves keystroke repeat issues.

The new firmware update is available for the Intel variant of Surface Laptop 3 and is rolling out stages. You can head to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update and click on Check for Updates to download and install the new firmware update.

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments