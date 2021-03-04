Woot is once again selling Microsoft’s excellent Surface Headphones for only $110.99.

If Apple’s $600 AirPods Max are a bit rich for your wallet, you can pick up Microsoft’s well-received 1st gen Surface Headphones does much the same for much less. The Surface Headphones is also just $110.99 ($239 off the usual $349.99 list price).

Surface Headphones features:

Hear crisp, clear audio. Omnisonic Audio wraps you in your favorite music, shows, and more

Lightweight, breathable, and a comfortable size you can wear for a full day of travel or at the office. Noise cancellation Up to 30 dB for active noise cancellation, Up to 40 dB for passive noise cancellation

Your built in assistant can do it for you. Just ask Microsoft Cortana to play your favorite artist, set a reminder, make a call, get answers to questions, and more. Compatibility Windows 10, iOS, Android, MacOS

Use your voice and simple, intuitive controls to adjust the volume, skip tracks, mute your mic, or hang up calls. Audio pauses when you take your headphones off , USB cord length 1.5 meter , Audio cable length 1.2 meter. Sound pressure level output – Up to 115 dB (1kHz, 1Vrms via cable connector with power on). Up to 115 dB (1kHz, 0dBFS over Bluetooth connection)

Keep it quiet with active noise cancellation you can adjust with an easy on ear dial. Or, turn it all the way down to better hear conversations without removing headphones. Frequency response:20 20 kHz

Last year, Microsoft announced the Surface Headphones 2, the successor to the Surface Headphones. With the Surface Headphones 2, Microsoft is delivering improved sound quality and battery life when compared to the predecessor. Surface Headphones 2 offers 13 levels of ambient noise control and delivers 20 hours of great sound with ANC enabled on a single charge.

You can find the deal at Woot here.

via the WC