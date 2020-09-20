Microsoft highlights unique Surface Duo features in a new video

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft’s new Surface Duo comes with an impossibly thin two high-resolution touchscreens that work together to help people complete complex tasks faster with less cognitive effort. Microsoft recently published a new video to highlight some unique features of the Surface Duo device, check it out above. Microsoft invented new innovative technologies for Surface Duo, you can read about it here.

Surface innovation comes to a dual-screen mobile device, featuring the best of Microsoft 365, every Android app in the Google Play store, phone calls, and more.

Microsoft Surface Duo

You can now order the new Surface Duo here from Microsoft Store starting at $1399.

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments