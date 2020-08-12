Microsoft Surface Duo camera features revealed

Instead of focusing on the places the industry is already advancing (processors, network and camera), Microsoft went after something with Surface Duo. Microsoft designed Surface Duo for people who want to get more done with the device in their pocket. Since Microsoft Surface Duo is a productivity focused device, it comes with a single adaptive 11MP camera with f/2.0, 1.0 µm, PDAF and 84.0° diagonal FOV optimized with AI for front and rear. Microsoft today listed the photo and video capabilities of Surface Duo camera, you can find them below.
Surface Duo camera features:
Photos:
- Auto mode with low-light & HDR multi-frame photo capture and dynamic range scene detection
- Super resolution zoom, and super zoom up to 7x
- Portrait mode with adjustable depth control
- Panorama mode
- Burst mode
- High CRI LED Flash for both font and world facing photo and video scenarios
Video recording:
- 4K video recording at 30 fps and 60 fps
- 1080p video recording at 30 fps and 60 fps
- HEVC and H.264 video recording formats
- Gyro-based digital video stabilization
- Video HDR mode
- Slow motion video support for 1080p at 120fps and 240fps1080p video recording at 30 fps and 60 fps
Audio:
- Mono speaker, Dual Mic noise suppression and echo cancellation
