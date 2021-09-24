Although nobody has spent significant time with the Surface Duo 2, tech experts are appreciative of the fact that the latest Duo addresses all the major complaints of its predecessor. However, there is one thing that everybody wanted Microsoft to change, and that’s the software update policy. A Microsoft representative has recently confirmed to Android Authority that the latest Surface Duo 2 will get the benefit of three years of OS and security updates.

In retrospect, Microsoft promised the same update policy during the launch of Surface Duo—that it would deliver three years of OS and security updates. While three years of updates can be considered decent, its competitors are doing a better job when it comes to software updates. All the latest Galaxy smartphones are eligible to get the benefit from fours years of software updates. To put it in perspective, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will get fours years of updates, while Surface Duo 2 will stop receiving them three years after launch. You can read our Surface Duo 2 vs Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs battle article here.

It’s worth noting that the first generation Duo is yet to receive the Android 11 update, making it the only premium foldable smartphone that is still running Android 10. On the bright side, however, Surface Duo is confirmed to get the Android 11 update by the end of this year, though the exact release date is still not known.

The new Surface Duo 2 features Dual PixelSense Fusion Displays (5.8” touchscreens open to 8.3”). The displays also support a 90Hz screen refresh rate and are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The dual-screen smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and has a triple camera setup, which is consists of a 12 MP telephoto, a 12 MP wide-angle, and a 16 MP ultra-wide. The Surface Duo also has what is called a Glance Bar, allowing you to check incoming calls and messages, adjust the volume, and check battery life while charging. You can check the full Surface Duo specs here.