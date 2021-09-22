|
|Surface Duo 2
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
|Dimensions
|Open: 145.2 x 184.5 x 5.50 mm
Closed: 145.2 x 92.1 x 11.0 mm
|Open: 158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4 mm
Closed: 158.2 x 67.1 x 14.4-16 mm
|Display
- Dual PixelSense™ Fusion Displays open: 8.3” AMOLED, 2688×1892
- Single PixelSense™ Screen: 5.8” AMOLED 1344×1892 (13:9)
- 401 PPI
- HDR
- Wide color 100% SRGB, DCI-P3
- Dual displays with 90Hz adaptive refresh rate
- 800 nits max brightness
- Display Material: Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™
- Type Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1200 nits (peak)
- Size 7.6 inches, 179.9 cm2 (~88.8% screen-to-body ratio)
- Resolution 1768 x 2208 pixels (~374 ppi density)
- Cover display:
- Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
- 6.2 inches, 832 x 2268 pixels, 25:9 ratio
|Battery capacity
- 4449mAh (typical) dual battery
- 4340mAh (minimum) dual battery
- Li-Po 4400 mAh, non-removable
|Camera and video recording
|Dynamic triple lens rear-facing camera:
- Wide: 12MP, f/1.7 aperture, 27 mm, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF and OIS
- Telephoto:12MP, f/2.4 aperture, 51 mm, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS and 2X optical zoom
- Ultra-Wide:16MP, f/2.2 aperture, 13 mm, 1.0µm, 110o diagonal field of view with distortion correction
Front-facing Camera:
- 12MP, f/2.0, 24 mm,1.0µm
- Flash: Dual led – dual color flash
Video recording:
- HDR Video
- 4K video recording at 30 fps and 60 fps
- 1080p video recording at 30 fps and 60 fps
- Slow motion video at 120 or 240fps
- HEVC and H.264 video recording formats
|Triple 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, 1.8µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.2, 123?, 12mm (ultrawide), 1.12µm
Features LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video [email protected], [email protected]/240fps (gyro-EIS), [email protected] (gyro-EIS), HDR10+
Front-facing Camera: Single 4 MP, f/1.8, 2.0µm, under display
Cover camera:
10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3″, 1.22µm
Features HDR
Video [email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS
|Network and connectivity
- Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz)
- Bluetooth: Bluetooth® 5.1
- NFC for payments and provisioning
- WCDMA: 1,2,5,8
- GSM/GPRS: GSM-850, E-GSM-900, DCS-1800, PCS-1900
- Location: GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou, QZSS
- GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
- WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
- Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
- GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
- NFC Yes
- Radio No
|Processor
|Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 5G Mobile Platform
|Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)
|Storage and memory
- 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
- 8GB DRAM LPDDR5 memory
- 256GB 12GB RAM
- 512GB 12GB RAM
- UFS 3.1
|Software
- Operating System: Android™ 11
|Android 11, One UI 3.1.1
|Security and authentication
- Biometric lock type: Fingerprint reader with enterprise grade security
- Lock type: Swipe, PIN, password
- Security applications pre-loaded on device: Microsoft Authenticator
- Fingerprint (side-mounted)
|Sensors
- Dual Accelerometer
- Dual Gyroscope
- Dual Magnetometer
- Dual Ambient Light Sensor
- Dual Proximity Sensor
- Hall Sensor
- Fingerprint Sensor
- accelerometer
- gyro
- proximity
- compass
- barometer
|Weight
|284 grams
|271 g (9.56 oz)
|Battery life
- Up to 15.5 hours of Local Video Playback
- Up to 28 hours of Talk Time
|Battery charging
|Fast Charging available using the Microsoft Surface 23W USB-C Power Supply11
- Fast charging 25W
- Fast wireless charging 11W
- Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
|SIM
|One eSIM11 and one Nano SIM
|Nano-SIM and eSIM
|Connections
- USB-C® 3.2 Gen 2
- Unlocked for all carriers
|Audio
- Stereo speaker, Dual Mic AI-based noise suppression and acoustic echo cancellation optimized for productive use in all postures
- Best-in -class Full Duplex communication for voice calls in hands free mode, receiver and LRA
- Qualcomm® aptX™ Classic, HD and TWS
- Hearing aid compatibility: M4/T3
- Wake on Voice using Google Assistant
- Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
- 32-bit/384kHz audio
Tuned by AKG
|Exterior
- Exterior Material: Corning® Gorilla® Glass
- Color: Glacier, Obsidian
- Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Pen and inking
- Supports all in-market generations of Surface Slim Pen, Surface Pen, and Surface Hub 2 Pen8
- Simultaneous Pen and touch are supported
|Water resistance
|IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
|Price