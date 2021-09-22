With the Surface Duo 2, Microsoft finally delivered a competitive folding smartphone, and the main competition is of course the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

In the specs comparison below we can see how the two devices stack up.

Surface Duo 2 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Dimensions Open: 145.2 x 184.5 x 5.50 mm Closed: 145.2 x 92.1 x 11.0 mm Open: 158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4 mm Closed: 158.2 x 67.1 x 14.4-16 mm Display Dual PixelSense™ Fusion Displays open: 8.3” AMOLED, 2688×1892

Single PixelSense™ Screen: 5.8” AMOLED 1344×1892 (13:9)

401 PPI

HDR

Wide color 100% SRGB, DCI-P3

Dual displays with 90Hz adaptive refresh rate

800 nits max brightness

Display Material: Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™ Type Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1200 nits (peak)

Size 7.6 inches, 179.9 cm2 (~88.8% screen-to-body ratio)

Resolution 1768 x 2208 pixels (~374 ppi density)

Cover display:

Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

6.2 inches, 832 x 2268 pixels, 25:9 ratio Battery capacity 4449mAh (typical) dual battery

4340mAh (minimum) dual battery Li-Po 4400 mAh, non-removable Camera and video recording Dynamic triple lens rear-facing camera: Wide: 12MP, f/1.7 aperture, 27 mm, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF and OIS

12MP, f/1.7 aperture, 27 mm, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF and OIS Telephoto: 12MP, f/2.4 aperture, 51 mm, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS and 2X optical zoom

12MP, f/2.4 aperture, 51 mm, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS and 2X optical zoom Ultra-Wide:16MP, f/2.2 aperture, 13 mm, 1.0µm, 110o diagonal field of view with distortion correction Front-facing Camera: 12MP, f/2.0, 24 mm,1.0µm

Flash: Dual led – dual color flash Video recording: HDR Video

4K video recording at 30 fps and 60 fps

1080p video recording at 30 fps and 60 fps

Slow motion video at 120 or 240fps

HEVC and H.264 video recording formats Triple 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, 1.8µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom 12 MP, f/2.2, 123?, 12mm (ultrawide), 1.12µm Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video [email protected], [email protected]/240fps (gyro-EIS), [email protected] (gyro-EIS), HDR10+ Front-facing Camera: Single 4 MP, f/1.8, 2.0µm, under display Cover camera: 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3″, 1.22µm Features HDR Video [email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS Network and connectivity Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz)

Bluetooth: Bluetooth ® 5.1

5.1 NFC for payments and provisioning

WCDMA: 1,2,5,8

GSM/GPRS: GSM-850, E-GSM-900, DCS-1800, PCS-1900

Location: GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou, QZSS GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G

WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot

Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD

GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS

NFC Yes

Radio No Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 5G Mobile Platform Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) Storage and memory 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

8GB DRAM LPDDR5 memory 256GB 12GB RAM

512GB 12GB RAM

UFS 3.1 Software Operating System: Android™ 11 Android 11, One UI 3.1.1 Security and authentication Biometric lock type: Fingerprint reader with enterprise grade security

Lock type: Swipe, PIN, password

Security applications pre-loaded on device: Microsoft Authenticator Fingerprint (side-mounted) Sensors Dual Accelerometer

Dual Gyroscope

Dual Magnetometer

Dual Ambient Light Sensor

Dual Proximity Sensor

Hall Sensor

Fingerprint Sensor accelerometer

gyro

proximity

compass

barometer Weight 284 grams 271 g (9.56 oz) Battery life Up to 15.5 hours of Local Video Playback

Up to 28 hours of Talk Time 34 hours talk time Battery charging Fast Charging available using the Microsoft Surface 23W USB-C Power Supply11 Fast charging 25W

Fast wireless charging 11W

Reverse wireless charging 4.5W SIM One eSIM11 and one Nano SIM Nano-SIM and eSIM Connections USB-C ® 3.2 Gen 2

3.2 Gen 2 Unlocked for all carriers USB USB Type-C 3.2 Audio Stereo speaker, Dual Mic AI-based noise suppression and acoustic echo cancellation optimized for productive use in all postures

Best-in -class Full Duplex communication for voice calls in hands free mode, receiver and LRA

Qualcomm ® aptX™ Classic, HD and TWS

aptX™ Classic, HD and TWS Hearing aid compatibility: M4/T3

Wake on Voice using Google Assistant Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers

32-bit/384kHz audio

Tuned by AKG Exterior Exterior Material: Corning ® Gorilla ® Glass

Gorilla Glass Color: Glacier, Obsidian Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Pen and inking Supports all in-market generations of Surface Slim Pen, Surface Pen, and Surface Hub 2 Pen 8

Simultaneous Pen and touch are supported S-Pen Water resistance IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins) Price $1499 $1,799.99

The Surface Duo 2 has a number of wins, but has obvious deficits such as the lack of a cover display and no support for wireless charging. The Z Fold 3 is likely also a more durable device, but you pay $300 for that advantage.

Which handset do our readers think comes out ahead? Let us know below.