Microsoft Surface Dock 2 and USB-C Travel Hub now available for order

by Pradeep

 

Surface Dock 2

Early this month, Microsoft announced the new Surface Dock 2 accessory with faster charging, faster data transfer rates and more. The Surface Dock 2 is compatible with all the recent Surface devices and comes with the following ports:

  • Two USB-C ports on the front and two USB-C ports on the back
  • Two USB-A 3.2 ports on the back
  • 3.5mm audio jack
  • One ethernet port
  • Kensington lock

You can now order the new Surface Dock 2 from Microsoft Store and Amazon for $259. Find the links below.

Microsoft also announced the new multi-port Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub early this month. It allows you to connect to networks, displays and USB-C accessories when you’re on the go. Weighing about 100 grams, this new USB-C Travel Hub comes with following ports:

  • 1 VGA port
  • 1 USB-C port
  • 1 USB-A port
  • 1 HDMI port
  • 1 ethernet port
  • 1 3.5mm audio jack

You can now order the new Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub from Microsoft Store for $99.

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments