Microsoft Surface Dock 2 and USB-C Travel Hub now available for order

Early this month, Microsoft announced the new Surface Dock 2 accessory with faster charging, faster data transfer rates and more. The Surface Dock 2 is compatible with all the recent Surface devices and comes with the following ports:

Two USB-C ports on the front and two USB-C ports on the back

Two USB-A 3.2 ports on the back

3.5mm audio jack

One ethernet port

Kensington lock

You can now order the new Surface Dock 2 from Microsoft Store and Amazon for $259. Find the links below.

Microsoft also announced the new multi-port Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub early this month. It allows you to connect to networks, displays and USB-C accessories when you’re on the go. Weighing about 100 grams, this new USB-C Travel Hub comes with following ports:

1 VGA port

1 USB-C port

1 USB-A port

1 HDMI port

1 ethernet port

1 3.5mm audio jack

You can now order the new Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub from Microsoft Store for $99.