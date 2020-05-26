Microsoft Surface Dock 2 and USB-C Travel Hub now available for order

Early this month, Microsoft announced the new Surface Dock 2 accessory with faster charging, faster data transfer rates and more. The Surface Dock 2 is compatible with all the recent Surface devices and comes with the following ports:
- Two USB-C ports on the front and two USB-C ports on the back
- Two USB-A 3.2 ports on the back
- 3.5mm audio jack
- One ethernet port
- Kensington lock
You can now order the new Surface Dock 2 from Microsoft Store and Amazon for $259. Find the links below.
Microsoft also announced the new multi-port Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub early this month. It allows you to connect to networks, displays and USB-C accessories when you’re on the go. Weighing about 100 grams, this new USB-C Travel Hub comes with following ports:
- 1 VGA port
- 1 USB-C port
- 1 USB-A port
- 1 HDMI port
- 1 ethernet port
- 1 3.5mm audio jack
You can now order the new Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub from Microsoft Store for $99.
