Microsoft today announced the new Surface Dock 2 accessory with faster charging, faster data transfer rates and more. The Surface Dock 2 is compatible with all the recent Surface devices and comes with the following ports:

Two USB-C ports on the front and two USB-C ports on the back

Two USB-A 3.2 ports on the back

3.5mm audio jack

One ethernet port

Kensington lock

Surface Dock 2 is priced at $259.99 and will be available on May 26th.