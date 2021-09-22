Microsoft announces Surface Adaptive Kit to make Surface devices more accessible

Along with the new Surface devices, Microsoft today announced the new Surface Adaptive Kit that will make Surface devices more accessible without compromising on form or function. Keycap labels, bump labels, port indicators and device openers make finding, opening and using devices easier than ever. You can find more details about the Surface Adaptive Kit from the links below.

  • Bump labels: Explanation of bump labels, suggested uses, and how to apply
  • Keycap labels and applicator: Explanation of keycap labels and applicator, suggested uses, and how to apply
  • Port labels: Explanation of port labels, suggested uses, and how to apply

  • Opener support: Explanation of opener supports, suggested uses, and how to apply

Microsoft Surface Adaptive Kit will be available later this year.

Source: Microsoft

