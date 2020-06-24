Microsoft Sudoku has received a 2.0 update, bringing “fresh colours, exciting new features, new levels of difficulty, daily challenges, and more.”

Microsoft Sudoku is free-to-play and even offers Xbox Live achievements, but does also contain both ads and in-game purchases. However, the in-game purchases are just paid subscriptions to remove the aforementioned ads, and you won’t find any sudoku content hidden behind a paywall.

To play on PC, Microsoft recommends having either Windows 10 version 10240.0 or higher or Windows 8.1, either x64 or x86 architecture, and Version 10 of DirectX.

You can read all the changes that are available in Microsoft Sudoku 2.0 below, courtesy of the game’s official Microsoft Store page. You can also download the app by either following the previous link or by searching for “Microsoft Sudoku” on the Microsoft Store.