It’s a good day for those who enjoy sudoku and have iOS devices, as Microsoft Sudoku has officially – and rather stealthily – rolled out on the Apple App Store.

While the game received a soft launch back in December, it was only in certain countries. Now, with update v1.2.02130, it appears that Microsoft Sudoku is available for all.

Microsoft Sudoku is free-to-play and even offers Xbox Live achievements, but does also contain both ads and in-app purchases. However, the in-app purchases are just paid subscriptions to remove the aforementioned ads, and you won’t find any sudoku content hidden behind a paywall.

The app is just 139.2MB and can be downloaded on iOS by following the link here or by searching for “Microsoft Sudoku” on the App Store.

Not an iOS user but still a fan of sudoku? No worries. You can get Microsoft Sudoku on PC here and on Android here. Happy gaming!

Thank you to Code for sending in the tip about Microsoft Sudoku being available on iOS! If you have a tip for us, you can always contact us using this form or give us a shout on Twitter.