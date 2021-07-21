Microsoft Store for Business and Education allows organizations and schools to find, acquire, distribute, and manage apps. Early this year, Microsoft announced that Microsoft Store for Business and Education will stop supporting paid apps from April 14, 2021. Today, Microsoft announced that Microsoft Store for Business and Education will be retired in 2023. Microsoft also confirmed that there will be no support for Microsoft Store for Business and Education on Windows 11.

Microsoft is recommending organizations to use Windows Package Manager to distribute and manage apps inside the organization.

Public apps (apps publicly available from an independent software vendor): Use Windows Package Manager via the winget command-line tool to query the single catalog of public apps, through the new Microsoft Store, for apps built by third-party ISV developers regardless of app framework and packaging technology – including Win32, .NET, UWP, Xamarin, Electron, Reactive Native, Java, and PWAs.

Private apps (internal line-of-business apps): Use Windows Package Manager via the winget command-line tool to query your private app repository.

Source: Microsoft