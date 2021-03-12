Microsoft Store for Business and Education will not support paid apps from next month

Microsoft Store for Business and Education allows organizations and schools to find, acquire, distribute, and manage apps. Microsoft recently announced that Microsoft Store for Business and Education will stop supporting paid apps from April 14, 2021. If you’ve already bought a paid app, you can continue to use the app, but no new purchases will be possible from businessstore.microsoft.com or educationstore.microsoft.com. Microsoft also mentioned that apps that are free will still be available. From April 14, 2021, Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) account is a must for accessing Microsoft Store for Business and Education.

Note: This announcement will not affect consumer Microsoft Store found in Windows 10 in any way.

Source: Microsoft