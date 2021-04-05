Microsoft stock hits all-time high

During the intraday trading today, Microsoft’s share hit $249.75 (up 3%), which is an all-time high record. With this stock price, Microsoft’s market cap is now at 1.88T. Apple is still the most valued company with $2.11T. Along with Microsoft, stocks of Apple, Facebook, Alphabet, and several other tech companies gained significantly today.

Last month, Microsoft announced a quarterly dividend of $0.56 per share. The dividend is payable June 10, 2021, to shareholders of record on May 20, 2021.

Source: Microsoft