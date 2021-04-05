Microsoft stock hits all-time high

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft Stock All-time high

During the intraday trading today, Microsoft’s share hit $249.75 (up 3%), which is an all-time high record. With this stock price, Microsoft’s market cap is now at 1.88T. Apple is still the most valued company with $2.11T. Along with Microsoft, stocks of Apple, Facebook, Alphabet, and several other tech companies gained significantly today.

Last month, Microsoft announced a quarterly dividend of $0.56 per share. The dividend is payable June 10, 2021, to shareholders of record on May 20, 2021.

Source: Microsoft

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments