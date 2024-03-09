Microsoft starts rolling out Copilot GPT builder for Copilot Pro users

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

When Microsoft announced Copilot Pro back in January this year, Microsoft highlighted allowing users to create their own GPTs as one of the offerings included in the subscription plan. However, it wasn’t available immediately after the Copilot Pro was unveiled, with the company saying it’s “coming soon.” Well, now it looks like the waiting period is over, as Microsoft has started rolling out features for those who are paying to use Microsoft’s chatbot with advanced capabilities.

Michael Schechter, currently a Vice President – Search Growth and Distribution at Microsoft, took to X platform (formerly known as Twitter) to indirectly suggest that Microsoft has started rolling out the feature to users. However, based on comments posted on Schechter’s post on X, it looks like the ability to build customized Copilot for particular purposes is rolling out in phases. In other words, it’s not available to everyone from Day One.

Copilot Pro users… it’s a good night to see if you have GPT Builder ? — Michael Schechter (@mikeschechter) March 9, 2024

With Copilot GPT Builder, what Microsoft is aiming for is empowering general users with very little or no coding knowledge to develop their own AI models that help them with specific tasks. However, you need to pay $20 per month to get the benefit.

Besides Copilot GPT Builder, there are plenty of other benefits of the Copilot Pro. For example, you can get access to GPT-4 Turbo during peak times for faster performance. While Copilot Pro users can currently experience it, what’s coming soon is being able to switch between models so that you can choose what’s best for you.

Have you subscribed to the Copilot Pro? If yes, let us know in the comments if you’ve received the Copilot GPT Builder feature.