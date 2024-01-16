Newly unveiled Copilot GPT Builder will let you make your AI model and monetize it; no coding required

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Microsoft recently announced Copilot Pro, a subscription model for Copilot with advanced features. They also unveiled Copilot GPT Builder; even though a lot is not known about it, from what Windows Report has predicted, it is a tool that allows users to create their custom AI models without extensive coding knowledge.

The application’s interface looks user-friendly and designed for easy use, even for non-technical users. It requires minimal input, which makes it accessible to individuals with diverse skill sets. The application currently offers four templates catering to various purposes and applications. More templates are expected to be released in the future.

While not officially confirmed, the possibility of monetizing custom AI models through a dedicated store similar to OpenAI’s GPT Store exists.

Overall, I can see a few benefits of Copilot GPT Builder. One of its main benefits is democratizing AI, which means that more people can access and utilize AI creation tools, fostering innovation and diverse applications across various fields.

Moreover, Copilot GPT Builder can improve productivity by automating tasks and enhancing efficiency. Individuals can increase productivity in work and personal settings by creating personalized AI assistants. Overall, Copilot GPT Builder has the potential to bring significant benefits to those who use it.

Currently limited to users subscribed to Copilot Pro, potentially restricting access for some individuals.

Here is the official announcement.