Microsoft announces improved spellcheck experience for Chromium browsers in Windows

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft today announced an improved spellcheck experience for all Chromium-based browsers running on Windows 8.1 and above. Until now, Chromium browsers including the Microsoft Edge was using open-source proofing tools for spell checking. By collaborating with Google Chromium engineers, Microsoft has enabled  Windows Spellcheck for all Chromium browsers.

This move has a number of benefits as Windows Spellcheck comes with support for additional languages and dialects, a shared custom dictionary, and better support for URLs, acronyms, and email addresses.

Users can install additional languages to spellcheck in Windows Settings by navigating to Time & Language -> Language and selecting Add a preferred language.

This new Windows spellcheck experience is now available in Microsoft Edge starting with version 83 which was released recently.

Source: Microsoft

