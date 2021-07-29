There have been numerous hints that Microsoft intends to release Windows 11 to manufacturers in October this year, and today we have another hint, courtesy of Microsoft’s Windows Hardware Compatibility Program.

There Microsoft announced a deadline for OEMs to submit drivers of the 24th September 2021, saying:

Windows 11, version 21H2 based systems may ship with drivers that have achieved compatibility with Windows 10, version 2004 until September 24, 2021.

Partners looking to achieve compatibility for systems shipping with Windows 11, version 21H2 Release may factory-install drivers for components that achieved compatibility with Windows 10, version 2004 until September 24, 2021.

Intel had earlier leaked that Windows 11 would be called the October 2021 Update in its driver documentation.

The entry appears in the release notes of DCH GPU driver 30.0.100.9684.

Releasing the OS in October, only three months from now may seem somewhat premature for a newly unveiled OS, but Windows 11 users report the OS is surprisingly stable and unproblematic, though of course it very much depends on what else Microsoft adds to the operating system between now and then.

