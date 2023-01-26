Here are the main highlights of Xbox Developer_Direct event

Developer_Direct, presented by Xbox & Bethesda

Microsoft’s Developer_Direct event spilled a lot of information about the different upcoming games for its Xbox gaming platform. This includes new details for Redfall, Elder Scrolls Online, Minecraft Legends, and Forza Motorsport. Additionally, Microsoft surprised fans with the announcement of the new rhythm action brawler game Hi-Fi Rush, which can now be played via Game Pass. Here are more details about these games and the other announcements shared during the 44-minute-long event.

Minecraft Legends

Minecraft Legends: Official Gameplay Trailer

Fans can now pre-order the action-strategy Minecraft spinoff game ‘Minecraft Legends.’ which will be released on April 18 to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PCs, PS5 and PS4, and Nintendo Switch. It boasts a PvP mode, which was showcased during the event, allowing players to form two teams with up to four members and compete. What’s interesting about the action-strategy game is the procedurally-generated environment, making the challenge of winning more exciting for players. This will push players to adapt to the situations and build excellent communication with their teammates to crush the opposing team’s base.

Forza Motorsport

Forza Motorsport - Developer_Direct, presented by Xbox & Bethesda

Exquisite graphics and rendering are the overall highlights of Forza Motorsport, which will implement real-time ray tracing to allow realistic visuals, from reflections to damages. It will be available this year, and although there is still no specific date, the game clip is enough to make you wait with excitement. In the video featuring Gabe Garcia, the vehicle art director, the details of the game deliver the utmost realism, from cars to the tracks. This includes the lighting, dirt, and more. In general, the game’s environments will be rendered in 4K at 60fps. The details make it possible for players to feel like they are racing under real daylight. Even more, there will be more than 500 cars to try and customize and five new locations to run the cars, including South Africa’s Kyalami track. All of these things will soon be available on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC and will also come to Cloud Gaming (Beta).

Hi-Fi Rush

Hi-Fi RUSH | Official Gameplay Deep Dive Trailer

Xbox fans were surprised to get a treat of a new game that was unannounced prior to the event. Tango Gameworks’s Hi-Fi Rush, a brawler-type single-player game, can now be played through Game Pass on Xbox Series X/S and PC. The rhythm action-adventure game features a character named Chai, who can sense the rhythms of the world. With this, players must play the game by matching the beats as they move, dodge, and attack to defeat the opponents.

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Elder Scrolls Online: Shadow Over Morrowind – Cinematic Announcement Trailer

Zenimax announced that the big update for The Elder Scrolls Online will be called “The Elder Scrolls Online: Shadow Over Morrowind.” The update will bring two new DLC titled The Elder Scrolls Online: Scribes of Fate and The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom. The former DLC will be available first in March (March 13 – Windows PCs and March 28 – Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PlayStation), while the Necrom DLC will be in June (June 5 – Windows PCs and June 20 – Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PlayStation). The update allows players to explore different The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind locations and other new content. For Scribes of Fate, players will have new dungeons in the Scrivener’s Hall and Bal Sunnar. Meanwhile, the Necrom DLC will deliver two additional companions and the new Arcanist class in its 30-hour-long story-driven content.

Redfall

Redfall - Official Gameplay Deep Dive

Redfall releases on May 2, and we just got a clearer view of what to expect from the game when it comes out. In the Developer_Direct, Xbox showcased gave the audience a glimpse of the vampire they will face. These enemies will be in different forms, which apparently have different capabilities, like shields and the ability to shift through the floor. Some of these vampires will be the so-called “Shrouds” and the vampire gods. Thankfully, the game offers a considerable number of weapons for players to use and there are even combat robots that can distract and kill vampires.

New Xbox Game Pass in the coming weeks

After revealing the details of the games mentioned above, Xbox shared the titles it will be introducing to Game Pass in the coming weeks. Aside from the Hi-Fi RUSH that surprised everyone, the gaming service will also offer GoldenEye 007, Roboquest (Game Preview), Age of Empires II Definitive Edition, Inkulinati (Game Preview), Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R, Darkest Dungeon, Grid Legends, and Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition.