Microsoft slaps more AI features into Microsoft Education, expands Copilot for 365 apps & Loop

AI is coming for everyone. And for teachers, Microsoft has just announced that it’s expanding Copilot for Microsoft 365 and Loop for Microsoft Education subscribers.

The AI-powered companion tool is now available for all faculty and higher education students who are 18 years or older, including those on free education plans. Copilot can help users write, create presentations, and summarize meetings, all across Microsoft 365 (Office) apps.

Loop, Microsoft’s competitor product to Notion, will also be included in Microsoft 365 A3 and A5 plans, including Student Use Benefit, in early March 2024.

The Redmond-based tech giant also says that Reading Coach is now powered by generative AI. It’s available as a web app and Windows app and is free for anyone with a Microsoft account.

Earlier this week, Microsoft launched a new subscription plan called Copilot Pro. In comparison to the free Copilot, which “only” serves as a chatbot on the right side of your screen, Copilot Pro gets all the AI features in almost all Microsoft 365 apps, minus Teams.

On the other hand, Copilot for Microsoft 365 is a paid service that is specifically designed for educators, organizations, and businesses. The monthly subscription fee is $30.