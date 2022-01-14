Microsoft Skype now allows you to set your virtual background to the Bing image of the day

Back in 2020, Microsoft Skype released the custom backgrounds feature to millions of users. Microsoft Skype team has now collaborated with Bing team for a cool new feature. You can now set your virtual background to the Bing image of the day in Skype. Here’s how you can enable this feature.
- During a call, hover over the video button or click the More menu.
- Click Choose background effect.
- You can select Bing image of the day as your custom background.
You can get more info on the background by clicking the Bing icon displayed on the top left.
