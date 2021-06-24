Microsoft today announced Windows 11 OS with several new features and improvements, you can read about it in detail here. Microsoft also confirmed that Windows 11 will be available as a free upgrade for eligible Windows 10 PCs and on new PCs beginning this holiday. You can confirm if your current Windows 10 PC is eligible for the free upgrade to Windows 11 using the PC Health Check app.

Microsoft today revealed that it is changing the release cadence of major Windows updates. Microsoft will only release a single Windows 11 feature update annually, targeted for release in the second half of each calendar year. Apart from the major update, Windows 11 devices will receive regular monthly quality updates to provide security updates and bug fixes.

Support lifecycle of Windows 11 PCs:

Home, Pro, Pro for Workstations, and Pro for Education editions of Windows 11 will receive 24 months of support from the general availability date.

Enterprise and Education editions of Windows 11 will be supported for 36 months from the general availability date.

Source: Microsoft